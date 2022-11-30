KOSPI Composite Index Rises 7.80% This Month at 2472.53 -- Data Talk

The KOSPI Composite Index is up 178.92 points or 7.80% this month to 2472.53

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 317.04 points or 14.71% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2021

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is up 39.14 points or 1.61%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 64.26 points or 2.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 25.19% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 18.39% from its 52-week high of 3029.57 hit Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

--Up 14.71% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 14.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.29% from its 2022 closing high of 2989.24 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.71% from its 2022 closing low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 505.12 points or 16.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0630ET