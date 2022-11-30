Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. KOSPI Composite Index
  5. News
  6. Summary
    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-11-30
2472.53 PTS   +1.61%
06:34aSouth Korea's Construction Orders Decline in October
MT
06:31aKOSPI Composite Index Rises 7.80% This Month at 2472.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:05aHope for Stronger Chinese Economy Reopening Drive South Korean Stocks Higher for Second Day; SK Inc. Adds 2%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

KOSPI Composite Index Rises 7.80% This Month at 2472.53 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The KOSPI Composite Index is up 178.92 points or 7.80% this month to 2472.53


--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 317.04 points or 14.71% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2021

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is up 39.14 points or 1.61%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 64.26 points or 2.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 25.19% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

--Off 18.39% from its 52-week high of 3029.57 hit Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

--Up 14.71% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 14.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.29% from its 2022 closing high of 2989.24 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.71% from its 2022 closing low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 505.12 points or 16.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0630ET

All news about KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
06:34aSouth Korea's Construction Orders Decline in October
MT
06:31aKOSPI Composite Index Rises 7.80% This Month at 2472.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:05aHope for Stronger Chinese Economy Reopening Drive South Korean Stocks Higher for Second..
MT
06:04aHopes for Stronger Chinese Economy Reopening Drive South Korean Stocks Higher for Secon..
MT
05:51aChina Reopening Hopes Boost Most Asian Stock Markets
MT
05:41aSK On to Supply EV Batteries to Hyundai Motor Group's EV Plant in Georgia from 2025
MT
03:58aSouth Korea's Industrial Production Expands 2.8% in October
MT
03:23aSouth Korea's Manufacturing Output Contracts 1.1% i..
MT
03:07aSouth Korea's SME Exports Decline for Second Straight Month in October
MT
03:05aSouth Korean Factory Output, Retail Sales Slow in October
MT
More news
Chart KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
KOSPI Composite Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish