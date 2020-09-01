S.Korea stocks bounce back as govt announces stimulus budget, virus cases fall

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares closed up 1% on Tuesday after the
government unveiled aggressive spending measures to blunt the
economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic and as manufacturing
activity improved in China.
** The Korean won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield
rose.
** By 0632 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 23.38 points,
or 1.01%, to 2,349.55.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 209.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** South Korea said it was ready to boost policy support if the
rate of cases worsen and unveiled plans to boost total spending
by 8.5% to a record 555.8 trillion won ($468.92 billion) next
year.
** Also helping sentiment, the Korea Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention reported 235 new coronavirus cases as of midnight
Monday, dropping slightly for five straight days.
** Elsewhere, manufacturing activity in China expanded at the
fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, as factories ramped
up output to meet rebounding demand, a private survey showed.
** The won was quoted at 1,183.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, up 0.41% from its previous close
of 1,187.8.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.1 per
dollar, up 0.5%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,181.6.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.26%.
** The KOSPI has risen 6.91% this year.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 1,060.49 million shares.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9
basis points to 0.979%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 7.2 basis points to 1.585%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)