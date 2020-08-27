Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  KOSPI Composite Index    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryNews

S.Korea stocks snap four-day rally on coronavirus worries, BOK forecast cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:00am EDT

* KOSPI falls 1%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won gains against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1% on Thursday and snapped a four-day winning streak, as the country recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since early March and the central bank sharply downgraded its economic outlook. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 24.87 points, or 1.05%, at 2,344.45.

** The country on Thursday urged businesses to have employees work from home after reporting 441 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number since early March, as it also flagged the risks of new clusters at call centres and logistics warehouses.

** The Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady on Thursday, but sharply downgraded its 2020 growth outlook. It also kept the door open for more monetary stimulus to support an economy hard hit by the pandemic.

** Market focus is also on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium due later on Thursday, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 23.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,185.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% higher than its previous close at 1,186.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.3 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.8.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.38%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 112.08.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 0.854%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.426%.

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
03:00aS.Korea stocks snap four-day rally on coronavirus worries, BOK forecast cut
RE
08/26S.Korean shares end higher despite virus worries, grim U.S. data
RE
08/25TRACKINSIGHT : NASDAQ and S&P 500 at new all-time highs despite Fed’s caut..
TI
08/25S.Korean stocks see biggest gain in a month on trade hopes
RE
08/24Weekly market update : The back-to-school season will be complex
08/24S.Korean stocks rise 1% on virus treatment hopes, drop in new cases
RE
08/24Stocks rally as investors pin hopes on coronavirus treatment
RE
08/21Stymied at home, Korea's mom and pop investors charge into China tech stocks
RE
08/21Stymied at home, Korea's mom and pop investors charge into China tech stocks
RE
08/20REFILE-S.Korean shares push higher following tech-driven rally on Wall Street
RE
More news
Chart KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
KOSPI Composite Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group