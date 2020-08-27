S.Korea stocks snap four-day rally on coronavirus worries, BOK forecast cut

* KOSPI falls 1%, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won gains against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell 1% on Thursday and snapped a
four-day winning streak, as the country recorded its highest
daily coronavirus cases since early March and the central bank
sharply downgraded its economic outlook. Both the won and the
benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 24.87 points, or
1.05%, at 2,344.45.
** The country on Thursday urged businesses to have
employees work from home after reporting 441 new coronavirus
cases, the highest daily number since early March, as it also
flagged the risks of new clusters at call centres and logistics
warehouses.
** The Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady on Thursday,
but sharply downgraded its 2020 growth outlook. It also kept the
door open for more monetary stimulus to support an economy hard
hit by the pandemic.
** Market focus is also on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium due
later on Thursday, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin
Securities.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 23.8 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won ended trading at 1,185.0 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.15% higher than its
previous close at 1,186.8.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.3
per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,184.8.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan gained 0.38%.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 112.08.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.9 basis points to 0.854%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.426%.
(Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)