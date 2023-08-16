* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped more than 1% on Wednesday on fresh concerns over weak economic recovery in China and whether the U.S. Federal Reserve was done hiking interest rates.

** The Korean won weakened to a three-month low, while the benchmark bond yield scaled a nine-month high.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 31.06 points, or 1.21%, at 2,539.81, as of 0215 GMT. The index was on track for its fourth straight session of losses, if trend holds.

** U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in July, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the economy continued to expand early in the third quarter and keeping a recession at bay.

** Meanwhile, a broad array of Chinese data on Tuesday highlighted intensifying pressure on the economy from multiple fronts, prompting authorities to cut key policy rates to shore up growth.

** "From the stock market's point of view, puzzle pieces do not fit for a positive painting," said Kim Seok-hwan an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a measure to expand financing support for exporting companies to bolster overseas sales amid persistently weak demand.

** Shares of chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.6%, while peer SK Hynix gained 1.65%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.85%.

** Most other index heavyweights fell, but online platform companies gained, with search engine Naver up 2.04% and instant messenger Kakao up 0.59%.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, only 141 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 98.9 billion won ($73.95 million).

** The won was quoted 0.59% lower at 1,338.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, trading at its highest levels since May 17.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.6 basis point to 3.749%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.8 basis points to 3.907%, hitting the highest level since mid-November 2022.

($1 = 1,337.3500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)