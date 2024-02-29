* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday tracking Wall Street's overnight losses ahead of U.S. inflation data, and were set to end a five-week winning streak. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 19.64 points, or 0.74%, to 2,632.65 by 0116 GMT.

** For the week, the KOSPI was down 1.3%. South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

** The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - is expected to show on Thursday that prices ticked 0.3% higher on a monthly basis in January.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.09% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.08%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.12%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.01% but sister automaker Kia Corp gained 3.23% on strong foreign buying.

** Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 2.50% and 2.34%, respectively.

** Of the total 926 traded issues, 351 shares advanced while 504 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 138.4 billion won ($103.6 million) on the main board, after five consecutive sessions of buying.

** Still, they were net buyers for the sixth straight week, with their weekly buying at 489 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,334.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,333.6.

** The won has weakened 0.3% so far this week, after gaining 0.3% last week.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 104.55.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.376%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 bps to 3.460%. ($1 = 1,335.3300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)