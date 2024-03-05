* KOSPI little changed, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded flat on Monday, as losses in chipmakers, automakers and battery firms were countered by gains in financial stocks.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 0.07% to 2,676.10 as of 0114 GMT.

** The KOSPI opened the session lower, tracking Wall Street's overnight weakness, but recouped losses with foreigners turning net buyers.

** South Korea's economy grew 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed, unchanged from its advance estimate.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.80% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.42%, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 1.17% and 1.11%, respectively.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.00%, after customer Tesla dropped on a decline in China sales. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation were down 1.47% and up 0.43%, respectively.

** The Korea Exchange Bank Index jumped more than 2%, leading gains on the benchmark index.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 20.6 billion won ($15.47 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,331.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, compared with its previous close at 1,331.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 104.62.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.8 basis points to 3.352%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.2 basis points to 3.412%. ($1 = 1,331.8400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)