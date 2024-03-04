* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won litle changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% to hit a two-week high on Monday, driven by gains in chipmakers and buoyed by robust export data, as renewed optimism around the government's corporate reform push lifted sentiment.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 31.94 points, or 1.21%, at 2,674.30, marking its highest closing level since Feb. 19.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.04%, while peer SK Hynix jumped 6.59%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hit a record high on Friday.

** Stocks that are often considered undervalued, such as automakers and banks, jumped on renewed hopes that the government's corporate reform push would catalyse increases in stock prices.

** "Optimism grew on recent remarks by the governor of the Financial Supervisory Service and media reports that the national pension fund would support the government's plan through passive investments," said Cho Jun-kee, analyst, SK Securities.

** Hyundai Motor gained 2.00% and sister automaker Kia Corp added 0.88%, while the Finance-Major Index climbed 2.0%.

** South Korean export growth exceeded market forecasts in February, data showed on Friday, as a surge in semiconductor demand made up for a decline in vehicle sales.

** Factory activity expanded for a second straight month in February, but at a slower pace due to weakening overseas demand, especially in Europe and China, a survey showed on Monday.

** Of the total 934 traded issues, 439 shares advanced, while 444 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 590.0 billion won ($443.4 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,331.3 per dollar, up 0.02% from its previous close at 1,331.5.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.7 basis points (bps) to 3.360%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.8 bps to 3.436%.

($1 = 1,330.6200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)