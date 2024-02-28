* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield little changed

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed 1% on Wednesday, set to snap two sessions of losses, as investors found comfort in authorities' pledge to roll out more measures to encourage corporate reform.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.60 points, or 1.02%, at 2,651.89, as of 0500 GMT.

** South Korea's market watchdog chief said authorities were discussing possible penalties for companies that failed to boost shareholder returns in the long run.

** Authorities are discussing measures to deal with firms failing to meet certain criteria regarding shareholder returns, said Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service.

** South Korea's exports likely rose in February for a fifth straight month, led by chip shipments, according to a Reuters poll.

** Shares of automakers and banks rallied, among other stocks often considered undervalued and seen to have potential for improvement in shareholder returns.

** Hyundai Motor added 4.2% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 3.5%, while the Finance-Major Index was up 1.17%.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 566 shares advanced, while 312 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 319.3 billion won ($239.03 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,335.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% lower than its previous close at 1,331.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 104.63.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.8 basis points to 3.356%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.8 basis points to 3.437%.

($1 = 1,335.7900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)