SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday, as gains in Nvidia supplier SK Hynix outpaced losses in rival Samsung Electronics.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.99 points, or 0.56%, to 2,702.59 by 0220 GMT.

** SK Hynix gained 4.48%, after rising 4.6% last week on upbeat earnings by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, to which the South Korean chipmaker supplies high-end memory chips.

** Samsung Electronics fell 1.32%, extending its loss of 3.1% on Friday on Reuters' report that its latest high bandwidth memory chips have yet to pass Nvidia's tests for use.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform companies rose, but biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell.

** Doosan Enerbility, an energy and plant equipment manufacturer, jumped 12.54% on a media report of a U.S. order worth over two trillion won ($1.47 billion).

** A new South Korean stock market monitoring system to detect illegal short-selling is expected to be implemented from the first quarter of 2025, Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, said.

** Leaders from China, Japan, and South Korea met for the first three-way talks in four years on Monday in Seoul, as they try to revive trade and security dialogues hampered by global tensions.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 414 shares advanced, while 453 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 234.7 billion won.

** The won was quoted at 1,364.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,369.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 104.46.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.411%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.490%.

($1 = 1,365.1200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)