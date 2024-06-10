* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street lower, after stronger-than-expected employment data in the United States triggered uncertainty over rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

** The won weakened after gaining for four consecutive sessions, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 24.84 points, or 0.91%, to 2,697.83 by 0105 GMT, after two straight sessions of gains.

** The U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in May and annual wage growth re-accelerated, data showed on Friday, underscoring the labour market's resilience and reducing the likelihood the Fed will be able to start rate cuts in September.

** Wall Street's major stock indexes ended slightly lower on Friday after the employment data.

** Declines were steeper in growth stocks, such as South Korean battery makers, e-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, among index heavyweights.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.94% but peer SK Hynix gained 0.48%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.09%.

** Hyundai Motor added 2.26% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.32%, but search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao dropped 2.51% and 2.71%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 347 shares advanced, while 543 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 116.5 billion won ($84.54 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,377.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.89% lower than its previous close at 1,365.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.17 point to 104.57.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 3.353%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.426%. ($1 = 1,378.0600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Eileen Soreng)