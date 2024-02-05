* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Monday, after robust U.S. employment data dashed hopes for an early interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. The currency and treasury bond futures also tumbled.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 31.58 points, or 1.21%, to 2,583.73 by 0337 GMT and was set to snap a two-session rally.

** U.S. job growth accelerated in January and wages increased by the most in nearly two years, data showed on Friday, signs of persistent strength in the labour market that could make it difficult for the Fed to start cutting rates in May as currently envisaged by financial markets.

** The Fed can be "prudent" in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence inflation will continue falling, Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's financial watchdog announced a crackdown on careless risk management by financial firms.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.46% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.26%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.26%.

** Hyundai Motor added 3.08%, while sister automaker Kia Corp lost 2.51%. Search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 5.87% and 2.31%, respectively.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 371 shares advanced, while 517 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 13.5 billion won ($10.12 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.91% lower at 1,334.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, set for its worst session since Jan. 17.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.23 point to 104.80.

** South Korean treasury bond yields rebounded after falling for four straight sessions. The most liquid three-year yield rose by 6.3 basis points to 3.311%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.9 basis points to 3.375%.

($1 = 1,334.3000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)