Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  KOSPI Composite Index    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks see best day in over a week on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

01/19/2021 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI jumps 2.6%, foreigners purchase net $374 mln

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded to end higher on Tuesday, marking its sharpest gain since Jan. 8, boosted by shares of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, and upbeat Chinese data from Monday.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield gained.

** The benchmark index KOSPI closed up 78.73 points, or 2.61%, at 3,092.66.

** A 11.2% gain in auto stocks was the biggest boost, with the country's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor surging as much as 8.5%.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics also jumped as much as 3.5%, recovering from its sharpest decline in five months on Monday after its group leader was sentenced to a 30-month jail term.

** Other heavyweights such as battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

** KOSPI rebounded with auto sector widening gains, while hopes for a large-scale stimulus ahead of the Senate testimony of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen added to the sentiment, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Meanwhile, China's fourth-quarter GDP data on Monday confirmed its economy is expected to maintain resilient growth that could help underpin growth in the region.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 412.5 billion won ($373.89 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,102.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.09%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.1 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,102.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.58.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 0.976%.

($1 = 1,103.2800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLTRION, INC. -4.56% 314000 End-of-day quote.-12.53%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -3.77% 16600 End-of-day quote.4.08%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.42% 241000 End-of-day quote.25.52%
KAKAO CORP. -2.29% 427500 End-of-day quote.9.76%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.04% 3089.53 Real-time Quote.7.78%
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.53% 964000 End-of-day quote.16.99%
LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE LTD. -2.59% 999999.9999 End-of-day quote.-5.00%
NAVER CORPORATION -1.80% 300500 End-of-day quote.2.74%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -1.99% 788000 End-of-day quote.-4.60%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -3.41% 85000 End-of-day quote.4.94%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -4.21% 706000 End-of-day quote.12.42%
SDI CORPORATION 1.26% 88.1 End-of-day quote.-10.29%
SDI GROUP PLC -1.23% 120.5 Delayed Quote.0.84%
SK HYNIX, INC. 1.96% 130000 End-of-day quote.9.70%
All news about KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
02:12aS.Korean stocks see best day in over a week on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor bo..
RE
01/18MARKET CHATTER : Economic Uncertainty Affects South Korean Economy as COVID Case..
MT
01/18MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Motor to Build Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Plant in Chin..
MT
01/18Seoul Stocks Decline as Investors Book Profit; KOSPI Slips Over 2%
MT
01/18KOSPI COMPOSITE : South Korean Stocks Close the Week's First Trading Session in ..
MT
01/18Samsung Elec's worst fall in 5 mths pulls down KOSPI after group leader's pri..
RE
01/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower After Joe Biden Plan, Weak Retai..
DJ
01/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower After Joe Biden Plan Raises Tax C..
DJ
01/15Stock Futures Slide on Tax Concerns
DJ
01/15Stock Futures Slide on Tax Concerns
DJ
More news
Chart KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
KOSPI Composite Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ