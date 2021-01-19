S.Korean stocks see best day in over a week on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

* KOSPI jumps 2.6%, foreigners purchase net $374 mln
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rebounded to end higher on Tuesday,
marking its sharpest gain since Jan. 8, boosted by shares of
Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, and upbeat Chinese data
from Monday.
** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield gained.
** The benchmark index KOSPI closed up 78.73 points,
or 2.61%, at 3,092.66.
** A 11.2% gain in auto stocks was the biggest boost, with
the country's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor surging
as much as 8.5%.
** Chip giant Samsung Electronics also jumped as
much as 3.5%, recovering from its sharpest decline in five
months on Monday after its group leader was sentenced to a
30-month jail term.
** Other heavyweights such as battery makers LG Chem
and Samsung SDI added 3.4% and 3.7%,
respectively.
** KOSPI rebounded with auto sector widening gains, while
hopes for a large-scale stimulus ahead of the Senate testimony
of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen added to the
sentiment, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.
** Meanwhile, China's fourth-quarter GDP data on Monday
confirmed its economy is expected to maintain resilient growth
that could help underpin growth in the region.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 412.5 billion won ($373.89
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,102.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, up 0.09%.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.1
per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,102.5.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.58.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.8 basis point to 0.976%.
($1 = 1,103.2800 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)