SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose 2% on Monday, buoyed by solid exports data and as energy-related stocks advanced on approval for the country to conduct exploration drilling of potentially vast oil and gas prospects found off the east coast.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 52.54 points, or 1.99%, to 2,689.06 by 0231 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 3.40% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.76%.

** Hyundai Motor jumped 5.73% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 3.48%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.70% and up 2.77%, respectively.

** The Electricity and Gas Index rose 10.06%, after President Yoon Suk Yeol said he gave the green light to conduct exploration drilling of potentially vast oil and gas prospects that had been found off the country's east coast.

** South Korea prepared several support measures such as an increase in policy financing to boost exports, after data showed exports rose for an eighth straight month in May.

** South Korea's factory activity expanded in May at the fastest pace in two years on stronger growth in output and orders thanks to broadening global demand, a survey showed.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 148.4 billion won ($107.85 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,376.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.60% higher than its previous close at 1,384.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 104.34.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 3.439%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.547%. ($1 = 1,376.0200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)