May 01, 2024 at 10:23 pm EDT

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded slightly lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, while local investors' focus shifted to follow-up measures to a corporate reform push.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 5.00 points, or 0.19%, at 2,687.06, as of 0155 GMT.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and signaled it is still leaning towards eventual reductions in borrowing costs, but put a red flag on recent disappointing inflation readings that could make those rate cuts a while in coming.

** South Korea's financial regulator is due to release detailed guidelines for its "Corporate Reform Programme" on Thursday.

** The follow-up announcement comes after the government's initial proposal in February fell short of market expectations, lacking binding measures and strong incentives.

** Among index heavyweights, shares of chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.16%, but peer SK Hynix lost 0.98%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.13%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.79%, sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.25%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.60% and down 1.13%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 315 shares advanced, while 556 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 1.6 billion won ($1.16 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,381.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,382.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.06 point to 104.13.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 3.512%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 0.6 basis points to 3.650%.

($1 = 1,378.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)