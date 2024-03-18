March 18, 2024 at 02:58 am EDT

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, supported by strength in battery makers, while China's stronger-than-expected economic data also lifted appetite for riskier assets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 19 points, or 0.71%, at 2,685.84.

** "The rechargeable battery sector rose on a brighter industry outlook," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** China's factory output and retail sales in the January-February period beat expectations, data showed on Monday, marking a solid start for 2024 and offering some relief to policymakers even as weakness in the property sector remains a drag on the economy and confidence.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will each have its monetary policy meeting this week, with investors' focus on the timing of a rate cut and negative interest rate policy, respectively.

** Leading the benchmark index higher, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.26%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation gained 4.47% and 4.67%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights chipmakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose, but shares of e-commerce firms ended lower.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 434 shares advanced, while 442 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 80.3 billion won ($60.21 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,333.7 per dollar, 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,330.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 104.52.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 3.6 basis points to 3.345%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.3 basis points to 3.433%.

($1 = 1,333.7700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)