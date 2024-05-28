* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, helped by chip and auto stocks, although gains were marginal amid few cues for investors to make bets. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.19 points, or 0.19%, to 2,728.18 by 0211 GMT, building on its 1.3% jump on Monday.

** The index traded in a narrow range as investors awaited more cues after a U.S. market holiday on Monday. European stock markets firmed on Monday.

** South Korea's finance minister said authorities would put forward detailed tax incentives under corporate reforms aimed at boosting the value of listed companies after seeking more feedback from market participants in coming months.

** Monday's geopolitical events of a rare trilateral summit with Japan and China and a failed satellite launch by North Korea left little impact on South Korea's financial markets.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmakers and automakers rose, while battery makers and online platform companies fell.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 419 shares advanced, while 427 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 46.1 billion won ($33.91 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,360.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% higher than its previous close at 1,363.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 104.48.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 3.400%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 3.486%. ($1 = 1,359.3500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)