* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won little changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight, with focus on earnings releases of major companies due later in the week.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 7.10 points, or 0.27%, to 2,636.54 by 0100 GMT, building on a 1.45% gain on Monday.

** South Korea's major chip and auto companies are due to release their first-quarter results later this week.

** The country's finance minister said authorities would closely monitor financial markets and the adverse economic impact from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.66% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.59%.

** Hyundai Motor added 1.22% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.61%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.33% and down 2.14%, respectively.

** Krafton dropped 7.34% as SK Square sold its shares worth $191.5 million in the video game developer in a block sale.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 560 shares advanced, while 289 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 126.8 billion won ($92.01 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,378.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,379.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 104.11.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.499%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 3.628%. ($1 = 1,378.0600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)