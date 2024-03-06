* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers tracking losses in global peers.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 5.42 points, or 0.20%, to 2,643.98 by 0110 GMT. On Tuesday, it fell 0.93%, its biggest in nearly three weeks.

** South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in February and beat expectations due to supply-side pressures after three months of easing.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.09% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.03%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 2.1% overnight.

** Among other index heavyweights, online platform companies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose.

** Kakaopay dropped 5.41%, after media reports that Alipay Singapore Holdings was cutting its stake in the financial services firm through a block sale.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 381 shares advanced, while 467 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 124.6 billion won ($93.25 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,335.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,334.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 104.67.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.333%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.393%. ($1 = 1,336.2000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)