SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second day on Wednesday on weak economic data in China and caution ahead of U.S. employment data due later this week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was marginally up.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.56 points, or 0.33%, to 2,584.75 as of 0208 GMT, following its 0.35% loss the day before.

** China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, a private-sector survey showed, as weakening demand weighed on the post-pandemic recovery momentum.

** "The market is likely to continue its trend of limited changes while investors check macroeconomic indicators such as U.S. employment data," said Cho Jun-kee, analyst at SK Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.96% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.51%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.35%.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform companies fell, but biopharmaceutical manufacturers gained.

** Shares of K-Pop management agencies fell on media reports that they were under investigation for potential infractions of subcontracting rules when outsourcing the production of albums and merchandise.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 253 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 30.1 billion won ($23.07 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,303.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 103.90.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.610%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 3.630%. ($1 = 1,304.9600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)