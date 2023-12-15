December 15, 2023 at 02:45 am EST

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, extending their rally to a seventh straight week on the dovish tilt to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 19.38 points, or 0.76%, at 2,563.56.

** The KOSPI rose 1.82% this week. Its seven-week gaining streak is the longest since early January 2021.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve suggested at its last policy meeting this week that it was likely done with raising interest rates.

** South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) and the country's central bank have agreed to extend their $35 billion foreign exchange swap programme until the end of 2024.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.27% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.41%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.12%.

** Battery materials maker LG Chem jumped 6.25%. It plans to invest $820 million to build a battery cathode material factory in the U.S. state of Tennessee.

** Hyundai Motor added 4.33% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 2.41%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.35% and 1.10%, respectively.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 500 shares advanced, while 380 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 849.5 billion won ($655.93 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,296.5 per dollar, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,295.4.

** For the week, the won strengthened 0.79%.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 points to 104.77.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.284%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.362%. ($1 = 1,295.1000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)