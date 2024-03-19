* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, with chipmakers and automakers leading declines, while investor focus was set on market impact from the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 29.28 points, or 1.09%, to 2,656.56 by 0218 GMT.

** The Bank of Japan is expected to end eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy on Tuesday, making a historic shift away from a focus of reflating growth, with decades of massive monetary stimulus.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.10%, while peer SK Hynix lost 3.47%. Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 1.65% and 6.72%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 335 shares advanced, while 531 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 209.3 billion won ($156.47 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,338.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% lower than its previous close at 1,333.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 104.45.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 3.381%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 bps to 3.467%. ($1 = 1,337.6500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)