SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in automakers, while appetite for risk assets remained subdued amid U.S. interest rate woes and tensions in the Middle East.

** The won firmed from a 17-month low after policymakers warned of intervention in the currency market, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 10.63 points, or 0.41%, to 2,599.00 by 0115 GMT, hitting its lowest since Feb. 7.

** Top U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell backed away on Tuesday from providing any guidance on when interest rates may be cut, saying instead that monetary policy needed to be restrictive for longer.

** Hyundai Motor shed 2.48% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.39%, dragging the benchmark index lower.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers declined, while battery makers and e-commerce firms gained.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 464 shares advanced, while 380 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 72.6 billion won ($52.24 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,388.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.46% higher than its previous close at 1,394.5. On Tuesday, the currency hit the 1,400-mark for the first time since early November 2022.

** The finance ministers of Japan and South Korea expressed serious concerns about the recent depreciation of their local currencies, South Korea's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

** South Korea's central bank is ready to deploy measures to stabilise the dollar-won market, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.12.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.495%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.653%. ($1 = 1,389.6800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)