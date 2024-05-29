May 28, 2024 at 09:53 pm EDT

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, pulled down by battery makers amid demand worries, while automakers were also sluggish. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 23.31 points or 0.86%, to 2,699.54 by 0132 GMT.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 249 shares advanced, while 626 declined.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.08%, tracking overnight declines in U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla . Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 3.83% and 2.67%, respectively.

** The Transport Equipment Index fell 1.89% and was the biggest declining sub-index. Hyundai Motor was down 2.45% and sister automaker Kia Corp declined 2.37%.

** Chipmaker SK Hynix gained 0.25% after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's overnight gains, but rival Samsung Electronics fell 0.13%.

** Investors are awaiting the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures price index for cues on interest rates, and major economic indicators such as South Korea's monthly trade data, due later this week.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 244.4 billion won ($179.1 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,364.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,358.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 104.39.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.419%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 bps to 3.529%. ($1 = 1,364.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)