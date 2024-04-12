* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Friday, led by a drag in financials, while traders assessed the central bank's decision to stand pat on interest rates. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 9.58 points, or 0.35%, at 2,697.38, as of 0054 GMT. The KOSPI has dropped 0.4% so far this week.

** South Korea's central bank left interest rates at a 15-year high as stubborn inflation and strong export growth gave policymakers reasons to hold off easing policy. The decision matched the forecast by all 39 economists polled by Reuters.

** The Finance-major Index and the Securities-minor Index dropped 1.68% and 1.29%, respectively, extending losses as the country's parliamentary election outcome raised uncertainty over the government's corporate reform plans.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.21%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.32%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.21% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.25%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 2.89% and 0.42%, respectively.

** Of the total 921 traded issues, 385 shares advanced, while 457 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 73.9 billion won ($54.02 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,368.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% lower than its previous close at 1,364.1. It hit its weakest level in 17 months.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.4 basis points to 3.442%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 0.7 basis points to 3.577%.

($1 = 1,367.9900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)