* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Wednesday amid elevated oil prices that ignited concerns over inflation. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 18.84 points, or 0.73%, at 2,563.34.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.99% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.01%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.68%.

** Hyundai Motor added 0.05% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.25%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.94% and up 0.31%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 290 shares advanced, while 591 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 69.0 billion won on the main board on Wednesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,330.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,330.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,331.0 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,328.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 14.62% so far this year, but lost 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 103.42.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 3.755%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 3.889%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)