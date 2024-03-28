* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares declined on Thursday for a second straight session, with losses led by automakers, while market participants were overall in a wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.06 points, or 0.22%, to 2,749.05 by 0110 GMT, after shedding 0.07% on Wednesday.

** South Korea's financial market watchdog chief pledged that authorities would come up with more corporate reforms, adding to a plan unveiled last month designed to lure more foreign investment into local companies.

** South Korea will seek to have its government bonds added to global index provider FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index this year, the finance ministry said, after the index provider kept South Korea on watch for an upgrade.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics was flat, while peer SK Hynix lost 0.61% and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.83%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.43% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.06%, making the Transport Equipment Index the biggest declining sub-index.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 402 shares advanced, while 459 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 80.6 billion won ($59.68 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,350.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,348.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.85.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.302%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.389%. ($1 = 1,350.5700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)