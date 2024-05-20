* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won steady against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday, led by a rally in auto and financial stocks, after authorities reaffirmed their will to push forward corporate reforms.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 30.71 points, or 1.13%, to 2,755.33 by 01:23 GMT.

** Auto and financial stocks are likely to be the biggest gainers from the government's "Corporate Value-up Programme" with large upside potentials to raise dividend payouts.

** Last week, the chiefs of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and the Korea Exchange visited New York for investor sessions to discuss South Korea's reform efforts.

** South Korea plans to partially lift a ban on stock short-selling sometime in June, the FSS governor said during the trip, according to Yonhap News.

** Hyundai Motor added 4.51% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 3.28%.

** The finance-major index rose 1.22%.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.68% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.79%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 517 shares advanced, while 360 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 155.9 billion won ($114.97 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,355.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous close at 1,354.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.50.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 3.396%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 3.477%. ($1 = 1,355.9600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)