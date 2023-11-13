* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares surrendered early gains on Monday, as losses in battery makers countered gains in chipmakers.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 0.16 points, or 0.01%, at 2,409.50 as of 0221 GMT.

** The KOSPI started the session higher, tracking Wall Street's gains in the previous session. It rose as much as 1.06%, before reversing the course.

** Increased volatility from a short-selling ban imposed last week will likely continue this week, analysts said.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.14% and peer SK Hynix gained 1%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 4% on Friday.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.24%, while its parent LG Chem lost 0.55%. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation fell 0.12% and 0.38%, respectively.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 392 shares advanced, while 480 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 47.5 billion won ($35.92 million) on the main board so far on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,322.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.40% lower than its previous close at 1,316.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 103.07.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.876%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 4.009%. ($1 = 1,322.4400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)