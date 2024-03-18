* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Monday, as gains in battery makers partially offset weakness in e-commerce firms, with broader market focus on global monetary policy events due later in the week.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 5.90 points, or 0.22%, at 2,672.74, as of 0038 GMT.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will each have its monetary policy meeting this week, with investors' focus on the timing of a rate cut and negative interest rate policy, respectively.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.38%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation were up 2.12% and 1.08%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmakers and automakers were largely flat, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao fell 0.97% and 1.66%, respectively.

** Of the total 925 traded issues, 435 shares advanced, while 427 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 140.8 billion won ($105.61 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,332.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% lower than its previous close at 1,330.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 104.51.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 3.2 basis points to 3.341%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 3.435%.

($1 = 1,333.2000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)