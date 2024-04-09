* KOSPI little changed

* Korean won a little weaker against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield edges higher

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flattish on Tuesday as investor sentiment was broadly muted ahead of the country's parliamentary elections and U.S. inflation data.

** The benchmark KOSPI edged up 0.06% at 2,719.24 as of 0140 GMT.

** Investors are awaiting U.S. inflation data due later in the week for insights into the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

** South Koreans go to polls on Wednesday to elect a 300-member parliament. The market will be closed for the election.

** The Bank of Korea will keep its key policy rate unchanged for a 10th straight meeting on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, and is expected to embark on a shallow cutting cycle next quarter.

** Samsung Electronics fell 0.71% to 83,900 won, after about 5.25 million shares were priced at 84,100 won per share in a block sale worth about 441 billion won ($325.7 million).

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.47%, after its U.S. customer Tesla jumped on a plan to unveil a self-driving Robotaxi.

** Most index heavyweights changed by less than 1% in either direction.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 56.3 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,354.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, marginally weaker than its previous close of 1,353.2.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 3.390%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 bps to 3.498%. ($1 = 1,354.0400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)