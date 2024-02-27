* KOSPI little changed

* Korean won flat against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded flat on Tuesday, with investor focus shifting to economic indicators, after the government's corporate reform package fell short of market expectations.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down by just 3.26 points, or 0.12%, at 2,643.82 by 0134 GMT.

** On Monday, the KOSPI fell 0.77%, after the government announced a package of policies to encourage and support corporate efforts to improve their market value.

** Globally, financial markets are keen on U.S. inflation data due on Thursday. South Korea reports its trade figures for February on Friday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.27%, but peer SK Hynix lost 2.60% and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.37%.

** Hyundai Motor gained 1.26% but sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.17%, while the Finance-Major Index was flat.

** HYBE dropped 6.21% as analysts cut their target prices for the K-pop agency, after its four-quarter earnings reported on Monday.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 249 shares advanced, while 625 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 81.2 billion won ($61.01 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,331.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,331.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 104.63.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 3.347%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 3.423%. ($1 = 1,330.9000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)