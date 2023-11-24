* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday with the Thursday holiday in the U.S. offering little guidance, but they logged a fourth weekly gain thanks to hopes of the Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening soon and easing fears over the Middle East conflict. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 18.33 points, or 0.73%, at 2,496.63.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.97% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.61%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.34%.

** The Kospi is taking a breather after a rally in recent weeks and market participants are looking forward to data next week including trade data, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment and Securities.

** Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday morning, with a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages released later that day, mediators in Qatar said.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.43% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.36%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were unchanged and up 0.40%, respectively.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 455 shares advanced, while 415 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 221.5 billion won on the main board on Friday.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,306.4 per dollar, 0.68% lower than its previous close at 1,297.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,305.0 per dollar, down 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,302.9.

** The Kospi has risen 11.64% so far this year, and gained 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4 basis points to 3.685%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.6 basis points to 3.788%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)