SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers tracking losses in global peers.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.23 points, or 0.31%, to 2,672.12 by 0124 GMT, retreating from a more than 21-month high hit on Friday.

** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of March fell 13.4% from the same period the year before, but were up 8.2% on a daily average basis.

** South Korea's financial market watchdog said on Monday it has found wrongdoings by financial firms selling derivatives linked to a Hong Kong stock market index.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.68% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.27%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 4% on Friday, with Nvidia dropping, on profit-taking.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery makers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell, but online platform companies rose.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 407 shares advanced, while 452 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 41.1 billion won (about $31 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,315.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33% higher than its previous close at 1,319.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 104.85.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 3.271%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 3.335%. ($1 = 1,314.8300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)