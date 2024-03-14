* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, with automakers and financial stocks leading the gains, as the government vowed to speed up its corporate reform push.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 13.06 points, or 0.48%, to 2,706.63 by 0147 GMT.

** South Korea's financial regulator said it would speed up the preparation of follow-up measures to the government's corporate reform plan and is considering bolder measures, such as tax incentives, to encourage voluntary participation.

** Hyundai Motor added 2.21% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.67%, while the Finance-major Index rose 1.82%.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 458 shares advanced, while 400 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 74.3 billion won ($56.46 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,316.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,314.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 104.77.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 3.259%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.353%. ($1 = 1,316.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)