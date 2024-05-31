May 30, 2024 at 09:57 pm EDT

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won little changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday after two sessions of steep drops on bargain hunting and an overnight fall in U.S. Treasury yields, but were set to post a second monthly loss.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 12.32 points, or 0.47%, to 2,647.76 by 0141 GMT, rebounding from a more than one-month low hit on Thursday.

** For the month, the KOSPI has fallen 1.7%, after a 2% loss in April.

** For the week, the KOSPI was down 1.5%, set to extend its streak of losses to a third straight week.

** South Korea's factory output rose in April, led by production of automobiles and beating market expectations.

** South Korea's monthly trade figures for May will be released on Saturday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.95% but peer SK Hynix lost 2.40%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.76%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.97% but sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.02%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.12% and 0.11%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 556 shares advanced, while 310 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 210.6 billion won ($152.61 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,378.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% higher than its previous close at 1,379.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 104.36.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.431%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 3.544%. ($1 = 1,380.0000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sohini Goswami)