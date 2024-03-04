* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday, as heavyweight chipmakers tracked a rally in global peers, while market sentiment got a boost after data last week signalled that local export growth expanded for a fifth successive month.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 39.49 points, or 1.49%, at 2,681.85, as of 0047 GMT.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.04% and peer SK Hynix gained 4.80%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hit a record high on Friday.

** South Korean export growth exceeded market forecasts in February, data showed on Friday, as a surge in semiconductor demand made up for a decline in vehicle sales.

** Factory activity in South Korea expanded for a second straight month in February, but at a slower pace due to weakening overseas demand, especially in Europe and China, a private-sector survey showed on Monday.

** Most index heavyweights, including automakers, online platform service firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers also advanced.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 581 shares advanced, while 286 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 117.3 billion won ($88.17 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,328.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,331.5.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 104.65.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 4.6 basis points to 3.341%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 5.4 basis points to 3.420%.

($1 = 1,330.3500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)