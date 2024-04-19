* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers, and were set for their biggest weekly drop in seven months. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 43.18 points, or 1.64%, to 2,591.52 by 0114 GMT.

** The KOSPI has fallen 3.5% so far this week, poised for its biggest weekly drop since mid-September.

** U.S. monetary policymakers have coalesced around the idea of keeping borrowing costs where they are until perhaps well into the year, in their comments made on Thursday.

* Market sentiment has been subdued this week amid worries about a delay in U.S. rate cuts and tensions in the Middle East.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.64% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.89%, tracking an overnight loss of 1.7% in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

** SK Hynix said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC for collaboration on high-band memory development and next-generation packaging technology.

** Most other index heavyweights also declined, including battery makers and biopharmaceutical stocks.

** Of the total 926 traded issues, 267 shares advanced, while 594 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 147.6 billion won ($106.42 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,384.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.82% lower than its previous close at 1,372.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 104.27.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 3.453%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 3.592%. ($1 = 1,386.9800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)