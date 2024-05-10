* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains, and were set to post their third straight weekly advance.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 21.77 points, or 0.80%, to 2,733.91 by 0119 GMT.

** For the week, the KOSPI was up 2.1%, after a 0.8% rise in the prior week.

** Major U.S. stock indices rose on Thursday, after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level in more than eight months, offering more evidence that the labor market was steadily cooling.

** South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for tax incentives to encourage corporate participation in the government's reform programme as well as detailed measures to improve corporate governance.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.13% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.51%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.26%.

** Hyundai Motor added 0.21% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.63%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.05% and 0.41%, respectively.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 502 shares advanced, while 333 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 88.8 billion won ($64.95 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,367.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,370.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 104.38.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 3.434%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.529%. ($1 = 1,367.2600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)