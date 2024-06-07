* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Friday helped by gains in chip and battery makers and were set for their biggest weekly rise in 2-1/2 months.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.78 points, or 0.77%, to 2,710.28 by 0141 GMT.

** For the week, the KOSPI was up 2.8% after three straight weeks of declines. The index was likely to post its best week since mid-March.

** South Korea's financial markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

** South Korea's stock market accessibility for short-selling has deteriorated and needs to improve, global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International said.

** Investor focus is on U.S. employment data due later in the day for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.13%, and peer SK Hynix jumped 4.54%.

** Hanmi Semiconductor rose 4.24%, after it signed a deal worth 150 billion won ($109.96 million) with SK Hynix to supply high bandwidth memory chip equipment.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.14%, tracking U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla's overnight gain of 1.7%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation climbed 1.66% and 0.10%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, biopharmaceutical firms and e-commerce companies fell.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 398 shares advanced, while 470 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 172.3 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,366.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.51% higher than its previous close at 1,373.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 104.72.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 3.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.406%. ($1 = 1,364.1400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)