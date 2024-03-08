* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, set to end the week higher, as chipmakers tracked a rally in global peers.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 22.68 points, or 0.86%, to 2,670.30 by 0309 GMT.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.1% this week, after falling 0.95% last week.

** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the U.S. central bank was "not far" from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting interest rates.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.69% and peer SK Hynix jumped 4.43%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index's overnight gain of more than 3%.

** Most other index heavyweights, including automakers, battery makers, and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, also gained.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 473 shares advanced, while 373 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 33.4 billion won ($25.22 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,324.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% higher than its previous close at 1,330.9.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 104.81.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.288%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.0 basis points to 3.349%. ($1 = 1,324.4500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Eileen Soreng)