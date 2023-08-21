* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday, snapping a six-session falling streak on dip buying, but gains were marginal amid disappointment at China's rate cuts.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 4.30 points, or 0.17%, at 2,508.80, rebounding from a three-month low hit in the previous session.

** "The KOSPI started the session higher on dip-buying but cut its gains after the Chinese stock market opened lower, with weaker-than-expected stimulus in China capping its upside," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate as authorities seek to ramp up efforts to stimulate credit demand, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged amid broader concerns about a rapidly weakening currency.

** South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan will grow stronger if North Korea's threats increase, days after the countries agreed to deepen military and economic ties.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August fell 16.5% from the same period the year before, data showed.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.45% but peer SK Hynix lost 0.68%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.57%.

** Index heavyweights were overall mixed. Of the total 935 issues traded, 458 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 33.8 billion won ($25.2 million) for the day.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,342.6 per dollar, 0.32% lower than its previous close at 1,338.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.18 points to 103.32.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.7 basis points to 3.789%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 3.976%. ($1 = 1,342.3400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)