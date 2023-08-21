* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week higher on Monday as investors went on a bargain hunt, although worries over China's real estate troubles and higher U.S. bond yields lingered.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.39 points, or 0.45%, to 2,515.89 as of 0149 GMT.

** Monday's gain followed six straight sessions of decline, which brought the index to its lowest level since mid-May.

** "The index is rising in the short term amid perception that its losses last week were excessive," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment Securities.

** China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate, as expected, as authorities seek to ramp up efforts to stimulate credit demand, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged amid a slump in the property market.

** South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday that South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to cooperate for stability in foreign exchange.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August fell 16.5% from the same period the year before, data showed.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.30%, but peer SK Hynix lost 1.02%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.19%.

** Among other index heavyweights, e-commerce firms gained, while automakers were flat. Of the total 934 issues traded, 515 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 36.0 billion won ($26.9 million) on the main board so far on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,342.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,338.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 103.39.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 3.766%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 bps to 3.925%. ($1 = 1,340.0100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)