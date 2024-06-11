* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won little changed against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains, although investor mood was broadly cautious over monetary policy events at home and abroad.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 13.14 points, or 0.49%, to 2,714.31 by 0225 GMT.

** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs on Monday, although investors were cautious ahead of this week's consumer prices report and a Federal Reserve policy announcement.

** The Bank of Korea is scheduled to release the minutes of its last rate decision meeting on Tuesday.

** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June fell 4.7% from the same period the year before, but rose 11.2% on a basis of working day average.

** South Korea posted a current account deficit in April for the first time in a year on seasonal factors such as companies' dividend payouts to foreigners.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.40%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.96%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.27%.

** Hyundai Motor rose 0.75% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.82%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.35% and 1.51%, respectively.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 426 shares advanced, while 427 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 82.4 billion won ($59.87 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,376.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,376.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 104.63.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.330%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 3.415%. ($1 = 1,376.3400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)