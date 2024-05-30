May 29, 2024 at 10:32 pm EDT

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, mirroring overnight Wall Street declines, while heightened geopolitical risks also weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.19 points, or 0.68%, to 2,659.11 by 01:53 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.80% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.07%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.36%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.34% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 2.87%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 1.83% and up 0.23%, respectively.

** Wall Street indexes retreated on Wednesday, as concerns around the timing and scale of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher and pressured stocks.

** North Korea fired what appeared to be about 10 short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 260 shares advanced, while 620 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 139.7 billion won ($101.63 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,374.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66% lower than its previous close at 1,365.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,375.1 per dollar, down 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,372.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.14% so far this year, and gained 0.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 104.28.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 3.454%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.4 basis points to 3.589%. ($1 = 1,374.5700 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)