* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as U.S. inflation data reaffirmed bets that the Federal Reserve will ease policy this year, while China's output data showed economic growth gained momentum. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 8.38 points, or 0.31%, to 2,755.01 by 02:47 GMT.

** The latest U.S. inflation data is "along the lines of what we would like to see," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in comments that appeared to keep the central bank's baseline for interest rate cuts this year intact.

** China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months in March, an official factory survey showed on Sunday, offering relief to policymakers even though the property sector crisis remains a drag.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.36% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.31%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat.

** Robust demand for South Korean chips helped Asia's fourth-largest economy post export growth for a sixth consecutive month in March, albeit at a pace slightly slower than expected, pointing to continued recovery in the global economy.

** Hyundai Motor shed 2.36% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.27%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao gained 2.99% and 0.56%, respectively.

** Of the 932 traded issues, 560 shares advanced, while 309 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 98.8 billion won ($73.4 million) on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,347.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,347.2.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 3.324%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 3.419%. ($1 = 1,346.7000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Savio D'Souza)