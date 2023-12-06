FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The shares of Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) came under pressure on Wednesday after a hacker attack on a US subsidiary of the blood purification specialist came to light. The shares recently fell 1.5 percent to 37.31 euros, at the peak they even lost 3.3 percent.

This put a damper on the recent upward trend since mid-November. The shares were among the weakest stocks in the MDax mid-cap index. However, the share price has still risen by around 22% since the beginning of the year.

The cyber attack had already been carried out in September, according to a report submitted by the dialysis company to the SEC. According to the report, data was stolen from the attack on heart specialist Cardiovascular Consultants, possibly affecting around 500,000 current and former patients and 200 employees. FMC immediately took countermeasures and initiated a forensic investigation. According to the information, the MDax-listed company does not expect the incident to have a significant impact on its earnings situation./niw/jha/