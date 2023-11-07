LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Thanks to lower burdens from currency effects and project delays, Rational was able to perform more profitably than previously expected in its day-to-day business for the year as a whole. If the aforementioned effects continue, the profit margin before interest and taxes could be slightly higher than in the previous year, said Rational CFO Jorg Walter on Tuesday in Landsberg am Lech when presenting the quarterly figures, according to a press release. Last year, it stood at 22.3 percent, after nine months of the current year at 24.2 percent. The management of the commercial kitchen equipment supplier had previously expected it to be at the same level as the previous year or slightly lower. The MDax group confirmed its sales growth forecast.

In the three months to the end of September, Rational still benefited from the reduction in its large order book, but the effect is leveling off. At a good 272 million euros, sales revenues were one percent down on the same period last year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to just under 66 million euros, six percent less than in the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects turnover to be slightly below the level of the previous quarter. For the year as a whole, however, earnings are expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage compared to 2022. After nine months, the figure was still up 14%./lew/mis