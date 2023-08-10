REGENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Vitesco did more business in the past quarter than experts had expected. However, the MDax group still did not get out of the loss zone due to write-offs as a result of sales of parts of the company. Sales climbed more than 12 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 2.44 billion euros, Vitesco announced in Regensburg on Thursday. Earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted for special effects, more than doubled to 76.3 million euros. Analysts had expected operating earnings of this magnitude. Below the line, however, Vitesco extended the red figures from the first quarter. After a net loss of just under 51 million euros in the first three months, the figure after six months was 64.5 million euros. Management confirmed the financial outlook./men/mis