S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 144714.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 71.93 points or 0.05%(rounded) today to 144714.11
-- A new record close!
-- Up for four consecutive trading days.
-- Up 7404.85 points or 5.39% over the last four trading days
-- Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, August 26, 2022.
-- Longest winning streak since Thursday, August 25, 2022 when the market
rose for four straight trading days.
-- Up seven of the past eight trading days
-- Up 96.53% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, September 20,
2021.
-- Rose 80.74% from 52 weeks ago.
-- Up 78.65%(rounded) from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday,
January 24, 2022.
-- Month-to-date it is up 6.22%.
-- Year-to-date it is up 61214.00 points or 73.31%.
