       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2022-09-12
144714.11 PTS   +0.05%
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 144714.11 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 71.93 points or 0.05%(rounded) today to 144714.11 

   -- A new record close! 
   -- Up for four consecutive trading days. 
   -- Up 7404.85 points or 5.39% over the last four trading days 
   -- Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, August 26, 2022. 
   -- Longest winning streak since Thursday, August 25, 2022 when the market 
      rose for four straight trading days. 
   -- Up seven of the past eight trading days 
   -- Up 96.53% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, September 20, 
      2021. 
   -- Rose 80.74% from 52 weeks ago. 
   -- Up 78.65%(rounded) from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, 
      January 24, 2022. 
   -- Month-to-date it is up 6.22%. 
   -- Year-to-date it is up 61214.00 points or 73.31%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1758ET

All news about MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
09/09S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 6.09% Higher at 144642.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 141509.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/07S&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.69% Higher at 141001.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 137309.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/05S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.41% Higher at 138268.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 3.62% Lower at 136340.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/01S&P MERVAL Index Ends Flat at 136302.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/31S&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 11.19% Higher at 136240.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.86% Lower at 141133.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 143805.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
Technical analysis trends MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish