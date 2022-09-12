S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 144714.11 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 71.93 points or 0.05%(rounded) today to 144714.11

-- A new record close! -- Up for four consecutive trading days. -- Up 7404.85 points or 5.39% over the last four trading days -- Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, August 26, 2022. -- Longest winning streak since Thursday, August 25, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days. -- Up seven of the past eight trading days -- Up 96.53% from its 52-week low of 73635.15 hit Monday, September 20, 2021. -- Rose 80.74% from 52 weeks ago. -- Up 78.65%(rounded) from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, January 24, 2022. -- Month-to-date it is up 6.22%. -- Year-to-date it is up 61214.00 points or 73.31%.

