S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 235179.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 192.67 points or 0.08% today to 235179.74

--Fifth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 25570.30 points or 9.81% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Off 9.81% from its record close of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Off 9.81% from its 52-week high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 190.33% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 176.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.81% from its 2023 closing high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

--Up 18.56% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 16.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 33094.62 points or 16.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1731ET