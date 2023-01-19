Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. World
  4. MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
  5. News
  6. Summary
       ARMERV160025

MERVAL BUENOS AIRES
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-01-19
232873.80 PTS   -1.77%
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 235179.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18S&P MERVAL Index Ends 9.73% Lower at 235372.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17S&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.07% Higher at 260750.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 235179.74 -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 192.67 points or 0.08% today to 235179.74


--Fifth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 25570.30 points or 9.81% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Off 9.81% from its record close of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Off 9.81% from its 52-week high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 190.33% from its 52-week low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 176.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.81% from its 2023 closing high of 260750.04 hit Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

--Up 18.56% from its 2023 closing low of 198360.49 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 16.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 33094.62 points or 16.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1731ET

